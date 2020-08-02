Cover courtesy of St. Martins Griffin/Macmillan

“I picked up ‘The Lotus Eaters’ by Tatjana Soli for my Kindle because it was a deal and I had heard of the book. It’s a fascinating story of three people who document the Vietnam war through their camera lens. Each has a different motivation and way of perceiving how they approach their subject. The novel explores the relationship between these people, as well. I’m enjoying the story.” — JUDY GRAY, Old Orchard Beach

What are you reading?

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it as the pandemic – and its ripple effects – continues and calls for social change erupt. Send your pick to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

