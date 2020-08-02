“I picked up ‘The Lotus Eaters’ by Tatjana Soli for my Kindle because it was a deal and I had heard of the book. It’s a fascinating story of three people who document the Vietnam war through their camera lens. Each has a different motivation and way of perceiving how they approach their subject. The novel explores the relationship between these people, as well. I’m enjoying the story.” — JUDY GRAY, Old Orchard Beach
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Tight supply of high school officials faces a new foe: A pandemic
-
Local & State
Facing coronavirus and an uncertain fall, some Maine families consider homeschooling
-
Arts & Entertainment
Deep Water: ‘Crawling with Uncle D,’ by Mark Melnicove
-
Recipes
Homefront: Soup and bread remind the cook of happy times
-
Outdoors
Birding: Feather colors are all in the eye of the beholder
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.