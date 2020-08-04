The tropical storm that made landfall Monday night on the North Carolina coast, strengthening just enough to become a category one hurricane, has picked up speed and will track through western New England Tuesday night.

Maine is expected to miss the heaviest rain, but will receive some stronger wind gusts.

The worst of the storm is expected overnight, with the bulk of the rain and strong winds between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

There can be thunder, lightning, heavy rain, and perhaps even a tornado. There will be tornado watches and warnings to the south, and it’s possible that risk could extend into Maine.

The heaviest rain will be in Vermont and New York, with most of Maine picking up just less than an inch of water. Downeast Maine is not expected to receive more than showers.

#Isaias will bring a brief period of strong winds to Maine tonight – only a few hours worth – but gusts 45-55 mph can cause outages. Charge your phone and be ready in case. #ncmwx pic.twitter.com/QZrD4UGoNo — Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) August 4, 2020

Wind gusts Tuesday night will peak between 45 to 55 mph, with the strongest wind near the coast and in western Maine. There will likely be a short period of potential damaging gusts around midnight, with scattered power outages expected.

High tide around 1 a.m. is expected to bring some minor splashover and beach erosion , enhanced by the strong onshore wind.

The storm is expected to end by Wednesday morning, with Wednesday weather partly to mostly sunny, with quick clearing and high temperatures in the 80s.

