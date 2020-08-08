An ad hoc group is recommending three people serve as appointees to Portland’s newly created charter commission. The nominees will be considered by the full City Council at its meeting on Monday.

The committee is advancing Peter Eglinton, Michael Kebede and Dory Waxman as the slate of three appointed members to serve on the charter commission. A proposal to create the commission, which could significantly change the roles of mayor and city manager, passed easily in a July vote.

The ad hoc committee, comprised of Mayor Kate Snyder, Councilor Nick Mavodones, Councilor Pious Ali and Councilor Tae Chong, interviewed 20 people for the appointments, according to a press release from the city.

The full council is expected to vote on the recommendations at its Aug. 10 meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. The council is required to make the appointments by Aug. 14, 30 days after the vote to create the charter commission.

The City Council also needs to decide the method of voting to determine the number of commission members to be elected by the public, who will serve alongside those who have been appointed.

This story will be updated.

