Ranked-choice voting is a great way to vote.
The California town of Oakhurst developed an even better approach. Candidates for mayor campaign by raising funds for local nonprofits, and each dollar raised counts as one vote. The candidate who raises the most wins the election.
This may seem like a frivolous idea during these somber times, but it shows there are other ways to win an election.
Note that this is an unincorporated town. The mayor is an honorary position, which avoids complexities with campaign laws and regulations.
Jo Ann Myers
Waldoboro
