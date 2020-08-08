In May, I found out that I’m pregnant. I did not have health insurance, even though I work.
Because of my age, my pregnancy is considered a geriatric pregnancy and has increased risks for both my baby and me, which means I need to have extra tests and screenings. The first ultrasound during pregnancy should be an exciting moment, but leading up to mine, I was feeling so much anxiety because I didn’t know how I was going to afford the ultrasound or pay for all of the other medical costs related to the pregnancy.
Luckily, a few days before my first ultrasound, I found out I was eligible for MaineCare (Maine’s Medicaid program). It’s such a blessing. I can go to doctors’ appointments and get the care my baby and I need without worrying about coming up with $1,000 every time I need an ultrasound. Without MaineCare, I would have had to find a new job that offers health insurance and paid maternity leave that I could take within the next six months, which would have been difficult.
Everyone gets in a position in life when they need a little help sometimes. It just so happens that I need it right now.
I want the same help to be available for others. I’m urging Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to do all that they can to protect and fund MaineCare/Medicaid so that other Mainers and I can get the health care that we need.
Amanda Edwards
Auburn
