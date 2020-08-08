Orlando E. Delogu, in his Maine Voices (“BIW workers are pushed to settle, but no one’s making demands of General Dynamics,” Aug. 4), fails to mention the onerous work rules insisted upon by the unions.

Of course Ingalls in Mississippi is a less expensive place to build ships for the Navy.

At Bath Iron Works the few energetic workers are scorned by their friends; the only happy union worker is one who regales in how much time he spent on his phone in the men’s room, and how little work he did that day.

No wonder the yard is six months behind.

Davies Allan

Westport Island

