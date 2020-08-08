Orlando E. Delogu, in his Maine Voices (“BIW workers are pushed to settle, but no one’s making demands of General Dynamics,” Aug. 4), fails to mention the onerous work rules insisted upon by the unions.
Of course Ingalls in Mississippi is a less expensive place to build ships for the Navy.
At Bath Iron Works the few energetic workers are scorned by their friends; the only happy union worker is one who regales in how much time he spent on his phone in the men’s room, and how little work he did that day.
No wonder the yard is six months behind.
Davies Allan
Westport Island
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Lorraine “ Rainy” Levine
-
Obituaries
Obituary: Edward Terroni
-
Nation & World
Postal Service overhauls leadership as Democrats press for investigation of mail delays
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics trounce Raptors, 122-100
-
Boston Red Sox
Verdugo homers twice as Boston beats Toronto
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.