PORTLAND — The Navy Office of Community Outreach is opting this year for a virtual version of Navy Week Portland, now through Friday, Aug. 14.

Portland hosted its first ever Navy Week in 2017, drawing more than 50 Navy sailors and hundreds of participants.

This year’s Navy Week Portland includes Facebook Live events and online interviews and webinars, including a tour of the USS Maine, a day in the life of sailors from Maine, concerts and classes by the Navy Band Northeast, demonstrations from Navy divers, interviews about Naval history and weather forecast demonstrations from Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center

For a full schedule of events visit https://outreach.navy.mil/Virtual-Outreach/ .

