Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.
Wed. 8/12 5:30 p.m. Finance Committee Zoom
Wed. 8/12 5:30 p.m. Housing Committee Zoom
Wed. 8/12 6 p.m. Police Citizen Review Subcommittee
Thur. 8/13 4 p.m. Board of Harbor Commissioners
Tues. 8/18 4:30 p.m. Planning Board Workshop Zoom
Tues. 8/18 5:30 p.m. Economic Development Committee
Tues. 8/18 6 p.m. Planning Board Public Hearing Zoom
Wed. 8/19 4 p.m. Public Art Committee
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Portland Meetings: Aug. 12-19
-
American Journal
Here’s Something: Rise from your foxholes, teachers
-
Times Record Opinion
Dick Polman: A female Veep nominee: After two whiffs, a potential winning hit
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Time for Portland Water District to grasp risk of pipeline reversal
-
Maine Voices
Maine Voices: Large-scale solar development rush must strike delicate balance