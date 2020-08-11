Visit portlandmaine.gov for Zoom information. To watch municipal meetings online, go to townhallstreams.com/towns/portland_maine.

Wed.  8/12  5:30 p.m.  Finance Committee  Zoom

Wed.  8/12  5:30 p.m.  Housing Committee  Zoom

Wed.  8/12  6 p.m.  Police Citizen Review Subcommittee

Thur.  8/13  4 p.m.  Board of Harbor Commissioners

Tues.  8/18  4:30 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop  Zoom

Tues.  8/18  5:30 p.m.  Economic Development Committee

Tues.  8/18  6 p.m.  Planning Board Public Hearing  Zoom

Wed.  8/19  4 p.m.  Public Art Committee

