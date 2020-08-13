About 10 years ago, I served as the director of the Freeport Economic Development Corp. During that time Sara Gideon served as a town councilor (and vice chair of the council). I am grateful that she recognized and supported the small, locally owned businesses that are the critical soul of Freeport’s (and Maine’s) commercial success.

Sara consistently voted to keep property taxes low and to maximize the use of development tools like tax increment financing in order to provide much-needed public infrastructure. Helping the business owners thrive is the foundation for helping all individuals in the community achieve their full potential.

Sara understands that her work locally is just the beginning. She has taken her skills and passion to Augusta as Democratic state representative, and I am supporting her with my vote to move on to Washington and the U.S. Senate.

Sande Updegraph

Brunswick

