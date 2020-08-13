Members of Maine’s congressional delegation are urging Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to reverse policies that have delayed mail deliveries as the November election approaches, while President Trump said Thursday he’s blocking funds for the postal service to prevent an expansion of mail-in voting.

Maine Sen. Angus King, an independant, signed a letter from the Senate Democratic caucus to DeJoy on Wednesday, and Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, sent her own letter Thursday. U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from Maine’s 1st Congressional District, signed a letter from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Committee on Oversight and Reform Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and 173 other House Democrats to DeJoy on Wednesday. Maine’s other member of Congress, Rep. Jared Golden, D-2nd District, did not sign the House letter.

The letter signed by King and senate Democrats demanded that DeJoy ensure the timely delivery of election-related mail, including ballots filled out by voters who choose not to vote in person because of the pandemic. It comes as mail delays have been reported nationwide, including in Maine, which many blame on the constraints placed on the U.S. Postal Service by DeJoy.

DeJoy, in an effort to cut costs, has banned overtime and late deliveries, all of which, USPS employees say, has led to delays and a decline in the quality of service.

“As Postmaster General, you have a duty to our democracy to ensure the timely delivery of election mail,” the letter read. “Millions of Americans’ right to vote depends on your ability to get the job done.”

Senators highlighted the fact that absentee ballots are typically sent as Nonprofit Marketing Mail, which is cheaper than First Class mail but usually has a delivery standard of 3-10 days, as opposed to 2-5 days. They noted that despite paying the cheaper rate, the USPS has typically treated ballots as First Class mail and delivered them within 1-3 days. The letter says the postal service has indicated to some election officials it will not honor that practice in November.

The letter ended with demands that DeJoy release a plan by August 25 detailing how the USPS will handle the volume of election mail, as well as answers to questions regarding the speed with which ballots will be delivered.

Sen. Susan Collins took a different tone her letter sent Thursday. She did not address issues surrounding the election, but called on DeJoy to reconsider the new policies that have led to the declining quality of the USPS’s service.

“While I support efforts to improve the USPS’s financial condition, I am concerned that the reported changes will have the opposite effect, reducing service to the public and driving away customers, leading to further declines in volume and ultimately worsening the crisis facing the Postal Service,” Collins wrote.

Collins has introduced the bipartisan Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act to provide up to $25 billion in assistance to the USPS, and said during a public appearance in Maine Thursday she continues to support the funding.

President Trump said Thursday he opposes the funding, as well as a second proposal, because he doesn’t want the post office equipped to handle expanded mail-in voting in November.

“They need that money in order to have the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said during an interview on Fox Business Network. “If they don’t get those two items, that means you can’t have universal mail-in voting because they’re not equipped to have it.”

Trump has criticized mail-in voting as fraudulent, but hasn’t provided evidence to support the claim or explained why the same would not be true about traditional absentee voting. Critics say he wants to suppress turnout and raise doubts about the validity of the outcome.

Asked about Trump’s comments on not funding the postal service because he wants to deter mail-in voting in November, Collins said she strongly disagreed with the president. She did not specifically address the impact of mail-in voting but instead talked about the postal service in broader terms.

“I do disagree with the president on the need to support the postal service. I’ve worked on postal service issues for a very long time and (Sen.) Dianne Feinstein and I have introduced a bill to provide $25 billion in support for the postal service,” Collins said Thursday after speaking at a business in Auburn. “The postal service has projected that it will not be able to meet payroll by the first quarter of next year. That’s incredibly serious.”

Collins, however, hasn’t addressed her support for a prefunding health care mandate that many see as the source of the postal service’s financial problem.

Collins sponsored the 2006 Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act that introduced the mandate that many congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle are pushing to overturn.

“This requirement is the number one cause of USPS’s financial enduring problems,” said Pingree in a statement Thursday. “190 days ago, the US House overwhelmingly passed a bill repealing the 2006 law — with 87 Republicans voting in support of repeal. The McConnell Senate has been blocking H.R.2382 for 190 straight days.”

King has also called for the repeal of the mandate, and hoped his August 6 letter to Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the ranking member on the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs would prompt movement on the issue in the senate.

Although scrapping the prefunding mandate may be crucial to the longevity of the postal service, many, including Pingree, say it needs an injection of cash now to recover from the damage done by the pandemic.

However, the latest coronavirus relief bill, nicknamed the HEROES Act, passed the house with Pingree’s support on May 15 but has yet to pass the senate — the $25 billion included in the bill for postal service funding is partially at fault, according to Trump.

Staff Writer Eric Russell contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: