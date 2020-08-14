The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust invites the public to learn about seaweed in Maine. Join expert Hannah Webber, for a live webinar on Thursday, Aug. 20 at 6 p.m.

Webber is the Marine Ecology Director at Schoodic Institute at Acadia National Park and a Ph.D. candidate at UMaine studying seaweed ecology. Registrants will receive a Zoom link to the web-based lecture following their registration and again before the event. For more information or to register, visit https://www.kennebecestuary.org or call (207) 442-8400. Attendees will have an opportunity to ask questions in the registration link and the chatbox during the meeting.

