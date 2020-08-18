Members of the Portland Board of Public Education spent more than four hours Tuesday night hearing updates on the district’s proposed hybrid learning model and questioning administrators and experts on reopening schools.

The board was expected to vote Tuesday on the hybrid model after a workshop to learn more about why district administrators are recommending a hybrid model and what the return to school will look like. The workshop, which started at 6 p.m., was still underway at 10 p.m.

“We do we believe in-person instruction is superior to remote instruction for most students,” said Portland Public Schools Superintendent Xavier Botana. While he is recommending a hybrid reopening, he said it is likely schools could be remote at various times this year either because of the prevalence of the coronavirus or specific instances.

“If and when that happens, our teachers and staff will work tirelessly to make it the best it can possibly be,” Botana said. “They did that in the spring and I think we learned a great deal and will be better, but the fact remains I think in-person instruction is preferable.”

The plan as proposed would bring most students back for some in-person learning. Elementary school students would be in-person two days per week and would learn remotely two days per week with a goal to bring all pre-K through fifth-grade students back in-person five days per week by mid-October.

Middle school students would follow a similar hybrid schedule and attend class in-person two days per week. Cohorts at both the elementary and middle school level would be identified based on last name and students would attend a shortened school day of five hours on in-person days.

At the high school level, freshmen would attend three hours of class in-person two days per week in cohorts based on their ninth grade teams. Upperclassmen would primarily take classes remotely in a “learning center” model with access to in-person supports or virtual office hours with teachers.

Wednesdays across the district would not be instructional days and would be designated to student outreach, catch-up and teacher planning.

During Tuesday night’s workshop the board heard from administrators and experts including Patricia Patterson, the district’s medical officer; Tina Veilleux, the district’s head nurse; and Gita Rao, a pediatrician with Greater Portland Health.

The board also heard from Chris Reiger, director of clinical services for the district; Deb Mullis, director of special education; and Derek Pierce, principal of Casco Bay High School, who all spoke in support of returning in a hybrid model.

“No students are impacted more by school closures due to the pandemic than our students with disabilities, especially our students with significant disabilities,” Mullis said.

Pierce also said he deeply supports the hybrid model, saying that while students already had established relationships with their teachers when they transitioned to remote learning last spring, those relationships would be hard to establish starting the year remotely.

“The in-person time, it’s connection time,” Pierce said. “It’s the antidote to the disconnection that too many students and too many staff feel too often when learning online.”

The board also heard updates Tuesday on the feedback the district has been getting from students and staff, ventilation of school buildings and what scheduling will look like.

The proposed plan calls for the start of school to be delayed until Sept. 14, although students would have an opportunity to return for a “sample day” the week of Sept. 8 to see what school will look like.

Related Headlines On eve of Portland school board vote, members tour school set up for students this fall

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: