Most of northern New England is in the midst of a drought after three months of low rainfall.
The State Drought Monitor maintained by the University of Nebraska lists most of Maine and New Hampshire as facing “severe drought” and “moderate drought” conditions.
Much of northern Vermont is listed as “abnormally dry,” while much of the state’s southern areas are listed as facing “moderate drought.”
Scattered parts of New Hampshire and Maine are also listed as “abnormally dry,” which is closer to normal conditions.
The amounts of New Hampshire and Maine that are facing the “severe drought” condition is expanding, the university’s website said.
Some water systems in northern New England have implemented water-use restrictions due to the dry conditions.
