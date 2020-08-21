LEWISTON — A woman was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Scribner Boulevard in what witnesses described as a dispute over a baby.

Neighbors reported hearing three to five shots ring out in front of a home at 175 Scribner Boulevard at about 4 p.m. The gunshots were followed by the high scream of a woman, witnesses said.

When police and rescue crews arrived moments later, a woman was found laying on the ground near the driveway, bleeding from two gunshot wounds.

Witnesses said the gunman had fled in a car shortly after the shots rang out. Police were searching for him later Friday.

The victim, a woman who appeared to be in her 30s, was unresponsive as medics tried to revive her at the scene. A witness said she had been holding a baby and arguing with a man just before the shooting began.

The identities of the victim and suspect were not immediately available.

Several people were at the house when the shooting occurred, witnesses said. Police were questioning those people and also searching inside the home just after 4 p.m.

Others who live in the area said they had young children playing outside when they first heard the shots. The children were hustled inside and none were reported hurt.

One neighbor said a family lives inside the home where the shooting occurred. They are friendly people, he said, although there have been domestic disputes at the home in the past, with police called a couple of times.

Police in Lewiston and surrounding towns were continuing to search for the gunman by 4:15 p.m. Investigators were searching for a silver or gray Chevrolet sedan with temporary plates in connection with the shooting.

Maine State Police were being called in to assist with the investigation, as is protocol in all Maine homicides.

This story will be updated.

