LOVELL – Nicholas Bull, 75, died August 9, 2020. He was born June 14, 1945 in Morrison, Ill. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy (1963), Harvard University (1967), and Northwestern University School of Law (1970). Nick practiced law in Maine for over 50 years, with most of his career as a partner at Thompson, Bull, Furey, Bass and MacColl. He was admitted to the Maine and New Hampshire bars. Many of his clients became life-long friends.Nick lived in Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland Foreside, Portland, and Lovell, and was father to Elizabeth (Liza) and Samuel (Sam) from his first marriage to Martha Johansen and Whitney from his second marriage to Jane Jordan. He fostered Charles (Smokey) Wallace and Amy Wallace. He loved hosting his children and ten grandchildren at the cabin he constructed in Lovell, cherishing time spent with family around the outdoor fireplace.Nick was gregarious, generous in spirit, and loved to have a good time. While he would forever be “from away,” he loved his adopted state of Maine, and was a Mainer through and through. He considered his friends his family. He spent several years volunteering for Exeter and Harvard, and was proud to share his alma maters with his children.He was predeceased by his parents, Mason and Kathryn Bull; a sister, Jane, and a brother, Mason. He is survived by his brother, David; and children, Liza Bull, Sam Bull (married to Huyen-Lam Nguyen-Bull), and Whitney (married to Adam Cromie). He is also survived by ten grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Burial will be private. A virtual memorial service will be held on August 22 at 2 p.m. (the service will also be recorded and available online). Information will be available on http://www.rememberingnicholasbull.com. The family suggests donations in his memory to the Greater Lovell Land Trust (https://www.gllt.org)

