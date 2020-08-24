View exhibits from David Dewey and Melanie Essex

caldbeck.com

David Dewey’s latest collection is 23 watercolors from Weskeag Marsh and “Inside and Outside” is the new body of work by Melanie Essex. You can also visit the Rockland gallery in person between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.

