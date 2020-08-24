View exhibits from David Dewey and Melanie Essex
Anytime. caldbeck.com. Click on the individual artist’s names to be taken directly to their e-catalogs.
David Dewey’s latest collection is 23 watercolors from Weskeag Marsh and “Inside and Outside” is the new body of work by Melanie Essex. You can also visit the Rockland gallery in person between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
Click here to see what else is happening in the Museum on Maine Street.
