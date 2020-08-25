Kennebunk Free Library is once again opening its doors to the public for limited in-person browsing hours, beginning Sept. 1. Because so many people have expressed a preference for curbside pickup the library will continue curbside-only service, alternating with in-person days.

In-person hours will be Tuesday 4 to 8 p.m., Thursday 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curbside hours will be Monday 1 to 4:45 p.m., Wednesday 4 to 7:45 p.m., and Friday 1 to 4:45 p.m. Volunteers are available to make deliveries to homebound patrons. Call or email the library for an appointment.

The library building will be able to safely accommodate up to 10 patrons at a time on a first-come, first-served basis. Visits can last up to 30 minutes. For the safety of patrons and staff, masks are required at all times inside the building. If you are unable to wear a mask, the library will provide curbside service.

Though public computer use will not be available initially, the library will have mobile hot spots and laptops available for checkout – for up to three days – with a Kennebunk Free Library card. If you have printing needs, email your document to the library and staff will print it for you.

The book drop will remain open for returns 24/7. Items from the book drop are being quarantined for 96 hours before checking in so they will stay on patrons’ accounts for a few days after they are returned. The library is waiving any fines that might accrue.

Interlibrary loan is going strong. Patrons can borrow items from most libraries in the state. Again, items are being quarantined so it might be a slightly longer wait than usual, but we are getting deliveries five days a week. Items borrowed from other libraries can be checked out for three weeks, but items that belong to Kennebunk Free Library are checked out for four weeks to give patrons a little extra time.

For more information, call or email the library.

Kennebunk Free Library is located at 112 Main St. in Kennebunk. For more information, call 207-985-2173 or visit www.kennebunklibrary.org.

Wells Rotary supports Tools4Schools program

Wells Rotary Club announced it will support the York County United Way Tools4Schools 2020 Project. The initiative provides backpacks and supplies for children in need as they enter this unique and historic school year.

As in years past, the United Way hopes to collect sufficient backpacks and school supplies to fill 850 backpacks in the York County region. The Wells/Ogunquit school system will look to provide 170 students with supplies that families most likely would not be able to afford.

To remain COVID-19 compliant, United Way has established an online process so that community members can order and pay for needed supplies through its app/website. The goal is to collect donations through Aug. 31, as they hope to deliver backpacks by Sept. 21. To support the Tools4Schools, visit the United Way’s school supply website at www.roonga.com or download the app Roonga.

Virtual race benefits local history

Support history education with a virtual race. The Bicentennial Distance Challenge is a virtual run, walk or bike that asks participants to travel an historic 7-mile distance to celebrate Maine and Kennebunk’s dual bicentennials this year, and support two local history organizations: The Brick Store Museum and the Historical Society of Wells-Ogunquit.

The Bicentennial Distance Challenge is sponsored by Southern Maine Health Care, with additional support from Kennebunk Savings.

The virtual race allows participants to choose their race day and course, as long as it’s 7 miles. In 1820, three months after Maine became its own state, the towns of Kennebunk and Wells split to become two separate towns. Their meeting houses sat 7 miles apart.

“Originally, the museum had planned this as part of our bicentennial celebration,” Brick Store Museum Director Cynthia Walker said in a written statement. “It’s a great opportunity to work with our neighbors at the historical society to highlight our shared history in an active way. This virtual race allows for adequate distancing and health safety while encouraging our neighbors to get outside and get to know their communities.”

The 7-mile distance race will feature prizes, donated by local businesses, including awards for fastest times, most creative course, and more. Participants can complete the entire 7 miles at once, or split up their distance over several days.

Registration for the race is $35 per person, and $10 for children younger than 16. Participants must complete their race before Oct. 17. Every participant receives a commemorative bib number to wear during their race, a short history of Wells and Kennebunk, race tips and a cast participant medal during the Virtual Finish Line event in October.

Registration is via Runsignup.com and can be reached via www.brickstoremuseum.org or https://wellsogunquithistory.org/.

Grab-bag book sale scheduled

The Friends of Kennebunk Free Library will host grab-bag book sale on Saturday, Sept. 12 from 1 to 4 p.m. (rain date Saturday, Sept. 19) on the library’s lawn. Each $5 bag will hold a selection of at least five titles, all in very good condition. The titles inside the bag will be a surprise, but bags will be labeled so patrons can choose their favorite genre. Both fiction and nonfiction selections will be available for adults and children.

For patrons’ safety, volunteers will wear masks. The library requests that visitors also wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

For more information, call 207-985-2173 or email [email protected]

