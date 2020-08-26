Many school districts are planning in-person teaching in early September. I realize that being in a classroom is a better learning experience, but students in Maine spent most of the spring semester learning at home via the internet and Zoom. Another couple months, or even another semester, of at-home learning certainly isn’t going to permanently damage their brains.

On the other hand, what sort of emotional burden would children face if they brought home the disease that killed one of their parents or grandparents?

I admire those teachers who have judged they are essential employees and can’t wait to get back to their classes. However, we are not at war, and no one needs to put their life on the line unnecessarily. That especially applies to schoolchildren. Has anyone noticed that nearly 80 percent of Maine teachers and other school employees surveyed believe that students won’t adhere to safety guidelines?

Other states and countries have seen disastrous results after reopening schools, and several universities have already canceled in-house classes because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

A vaccine against COVID will most likely be available early next year. Is it not possible to wait until then to fully open most schools? An incremental approach would seem more sensible.

Bruce Bartrug

Nobleboro

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: