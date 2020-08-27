The UU Church of Brunswick will begin selling next month a cookbook comprised of recipes from church members. Money raised from sales will go toward printing costs and church programming.

The spiral-bound cookbook costs $10 and features 250 recipes. The book also contains cooking hints along with a few colored pictures of the church and its events. Each recipe will feature the donor’s name.

The original plan was to sell the cookbooks after church services and at the church’s holiday fair and other events. Since the coronavirus pandemic has prevented the church from doing so, the cookbook is being sold via curbside pickup. Membership Committee members, wearing masks, will have tables set up outside the church entry every Wednesday in September from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Customers are asked to have exact change to minimize the handling of money.

Rain days are Thursdays.

If you are not able to pick the book up during the appointed time, email [email protected] to make alternative arrangements.