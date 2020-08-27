Sign on the University of Maine campus requiring the wearing of face masks. Photo by Matthew Revitt

ORONO — The University of Maine has suspended a student and others are being disciplined for violating rules aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus.

One student who was involved in a party was suspended, and about a half-dozen others have been referred to the student conduct office, Dean of Students Robert Dana told WABI-TV.

The university is asking all students sign a Black Bear Pact, signaling they have read and understand the expectations.

Dana said the university doesn’t want “lackadaisical behavior” when it comes to compliance.

“This is a time to understand that it’s not just about self, it’s about the other,” Dana said. “But if ego drives people, if self-interest drives people, it’ll hurt everyone. It’s not a way to live. We expect more from our students, and I fully expect that’s what we’ll get.”

Five students have tested positive for the coronavirus. The latest was a student who lives in a fraternity house where a previous case was reported.

This story will be updated.

 

Related Headlines

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, coronavirus maine, orono maine, UMaine, university of maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles