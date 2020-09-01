COASTAL MAINE MEDICAL CENTER
Elena Danielle Wood, born Aug. 6 to Bethany and Daniel Wood Jr. of South Portland. Grandparents are Randy Crocker and Ann Crocker of Buckfield and Dan and Deborah Wood Sr. of South Portland.
MID COAST HOSPITAL
Naudia Rose Lester, born Aug. 13 to Andre Craig Lester and Hanna Rose Marquis of Bath. Grandparents are Jennifer and Neil of Brunswick and Gladys of Hinesville, Ga.
Madilyn Doramay Stilphen, born Aug. 14 to Kyle Alden Stilphen and Morgan Jones Stilphen of Dresden. Grandparents are Bill and Lisa Jones of Chelsea and Gina and Paul Stilphen of Pittston.
Archer Gene Pierce, born Aug. 14 to Joshua Michael Pierce and Hollyann Janne (Brassington) Pierce of Lisbon. Grandparents are Thomas and Cheryl Brassington of Rodney, Mich., and Owen and Rebekah Pierce of Lisbon. Great-grandparents are Cliff and Joanne Kemberling and Richard and Donna Waterman, all of Brunswick.
