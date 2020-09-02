PHIPPSBURG — A recreational vehicle park could be headed to Popham Beach following a vote by the planning board Monday.

David and Tracy Percy, prior owners of Percy’s General Store in Phippsburg, want to create a nine-unit RV park on the site of the store, which was demolished last year. The RV park will be set up at 6 Sea St., near the intersection of Sea Street and Popham Road.

The planning board first heard of the plans more than a year ago. Marie Varian, the planning board chair, said the four board members at the Monday planning board unanimously approved the Percys’ plan. The board still has to vote on its final legal findings at a future meeting but “for all intents and purposes,” Varian said the plan is approved.

During a public hearing for the project in June, David Percy said each campsite will have a connection for water, electricity and septic, as well as a fire pit. The facility will also have a two-story bathhouse for guests.

That hearing drew a crowd of roughly 35 people, some of whom raised concerns about how the RV park and its fence might ruin their views.

Varian said on the south side of the project, there will be an 8-foot fence instead of a 12-foot fence as was initially proposed, along with plantings to help create a noise buffer. There will be a 6-foot fence on the other side and rear of the park.

Varian said the plan is for the RV park to be seasonal, meaning there wouldn’t be RVs coming and going day to day.

At a planning board meeting in July 2019, David Percy said he and Tracy Percy wanted to do something new after their store closed.

“We were looking to transition into something that was a little less of an impact on the property, ourselves, and the area,” he said. “We thought a campsite would be low-impact while still generating a little revenue.”

