The Mid Coast Hospital Walk-In Clinic has expanded its hours and is now open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. Opening the clinic an hour earlier will allow patients to schedule early morning visits before work and school, as well as be seen by a provider after traditional business hours, according to a statement from the clinic’s parent organization, Mid Coast-Parkview Health.

“As we plan for the return to school, we know that many families will have questions about symptoms of COVID-19,” said Clinic Medical Director Dr. Tari Advani. “Expanding hours at the Walk-In Clinic will assist patients and families by providing extra time to meet with a provider to assess any health concerns or questions. Our providers can recommend the best course of treatment and refer to testing as needed.”

The clinic is located in downtown Brunswick.

Like other Mid Coast–Parkview Health facilities, the Mid Coast Hospital Walk-In Clinic has implemented additional safety measures. In addition to social distancing, universal masking, and increased hand hygiene, the Walk-In Clinic offers online check-in for added convenience and shorter wait times.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Walk-In Clinic also started offering virtual visits. Telehealth visits are like a regular in-person visit, just over video, allowing patients to have a visit with a provider without having to travel or leave their home. Patients can use the visit to talk about medical concerns, symptoms, get a prescription, a diagnosis and more. If the provider feels that you need to be evaluated in person, he or she will refer you to the appropriate care setting.

“The Walk-In Clinic is fully integrated with the entire Mid Coast–Parkview Health system,” said Advani. “In these unprecedented times, we are glad to be able to provide quick and convenient care and to support the healthcare needs of our community.”

Visit www.midcoasthealth.com/walkin for more information.

To learn more about Mid Coast–Parkview Health’s COVID-19 response, visit www.midcoasthealth.com/covid19.

