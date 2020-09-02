The Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber invites people along for the ride. The Chamber’s annual DRIVE to be the Best awards night will be virtual this year on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

“This year, more than ever before, it’s important for the community to come together and celebrate,” said Executive Director Laura Dolce. “Every business that has pivoted, adjusted, adapted and survived should be applauded.

“While we do give awards in more than 70 categories, everyone deserves one this year for the way they came together to carry on and to keep each other safe while serving the community. This will truly be a celebration for all.”

Traditionally a live event with more than 250 in attendance, the event this year it will be aired via ZOOM as a combination of live broadcast, recorded videos, serious business and serious fun, accompanied by a dinner from Destination Catering.

The boxed dinner includes buttermilk fried chicken, potato salad, coleslaw and cornbread, plus a beer or cocktail from Batson River Brewing & Distilling; Boulangerie, Duffy’s, Hurricane and other local restaurants will donate an assortment of desserts.

Winners of the 32 Drive to be the Best awards will be announced, followed by the Chamber’s top traditional seven annual awards:

Business of the Year Award, Volunteer of the Year Award, Nonprofit Business Award, President’s Award, Municipal Award, Outstanding Achievement Award, and the Joel Stevens Community Spirit Award.

This year, the Chamber’s Rising Star Award will be given to a new business leader who has made an immediate impact in the community.

With support from DRIVE sponsor Nvest Financial Group, tickets for the event are $25 each and include dinner with desserts, which will be available for drive-through pick-up before the awards.

The first 100 tickets sold will have an option of a cocktail or beer from Batson River Brewing & Distilling, the cocktail sponsor. After the first 100, all guests will receive a beer.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit GoKennebunks.com.

