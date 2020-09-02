The South Portland Band, circa 1900. Community bands were prevalent in the 19th and early 20th centuries and provided instruction in music and various instruments to young boys, as well as a source of musical accompaniment to community events.
In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, The Forecaster is featuring historical highlights and artifacts from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week.
Maine Bicentennial: South Portland