President Trump can be defended on a variety of issues and promises kept, such as foreign policy and the economy. However, I am writing to highlight one specific area: the right to life.
President Trump and his administration are pro-life – fully.
From the womb, to our city streets, to supporting the needs of hospitals, he acts and shows concern. He kept New York City hospitals from running out of ventilators and sent medical ships to the New York and Los Angeles harbors.
In early March, he put in place a travel ban from China, helping to protect American lives and to slow the progress of the coronavirus.
Shortly after this initial travel ban, a ban went into effect concerning European travel.
Let’s keep a president who knows how to get things done and when to act.
Jeffrey Schneider
Portland
