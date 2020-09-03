I spent three evenings last week watching the Republican National Convention, part of being a well-informed citizen. In November, I will vote for the Biden/Harris ticket, the only honest and ethical choice I have.

The White House, which is the house of the American people, has been degraded. Very sad to see a partisan, divisive event held on these sacred grounds. Our country is in such turmoil.

Let us all take the time to be more informed, to listen to more than one perspective, and to ask ourselves if our life is better today than it was four years ago.

Mary Veroneau

Portland

