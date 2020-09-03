Stacey Brenner is a Democrat running for state Senate District 30, which includes Gorham, part of Scarborough and part of Buxton. Her vision of a Maine that works for all of us is just what the state needs.
Stacey’s commitment to community is evident as she serves on the boards of Maine Farmland Trust and Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association; conducts a summer camp teaching sustainable agriculture to children at Broadturn Farm, which she co-owns with her husband; and works as a nurse at a local hospital.
Stacey understands the challenges involved in running a business, and since she knows that Maine’s small farms can be a critical piece of a thriving economy, creating jobs and combating hunger, her deep knowledge of agriculture positions her well to support the growth of small farms in Maine.
Please support Stacey Brenner for Maine Senate District 30 in November.
Mary Ann Larson
Portland
