The most important way we can take part in our democracy is voting. The election this Nov. 3 is an especially critical one to take part in, as we will be choosing a president, a U.S. senator and representative, our entire state legislature and a host of local offices. With so much on the ballot and with the problems brought about by the pandemic, it is vital to have a plan for how and when you will cast your vote.

Voting will be different this fall. Although Maine has done better than much of the country in slowing and managing the spread of the virus, incidents like the recent wedding in Millinocket serve as a cautionary reminder that we need to continue to be careful. To protect public health, all municipalities and polling places have received guidance from the secretary of state to make sure people will be properly spread out, booths and pens will be sanitized and other precautions as necessary will be taken. If you plan to vote in person, you are encouraged to wear your mask and allot more time than usual. You should also check the Voter Information Lookup Service before voting to make sure your polling location has not been changed.

While in-person voting locations will be open, the safest way to vote this year is by voting absentee. It’s a quick and easy process that protects you from exposure and limits the number of people our election clerks will be exposed to on Election Day.

Scarborough has a great town clerk and deputy town clerk and they have made the process real easy and user friendly. You can call the town clerk at 730-4020 and request your ballot. For more information about getting your absentee ballot in Scarborough, go to the town’s ballot information website at scarboroughmaine.org. For those of you outside of Scarborough, you can learn more about voting in Maine and request your ballot on the secretary of state’s website. And you can always call me and I’m happy to help (468-0050).

It is wise to request your ballot early, but realize you won’t be receiving it until early October, when they are printed. Given the well-publicized potential problems with the mail, you should fill it out and send it in right away or drop it off at your municipal office. Just make sure that you allow enough time for it to be received by your municipal office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

If you have not yet registered to vote in Maine, it is not too late. You can register to vote right up to Election Day. Voting matters and it is so important that every one of you has the chance to weigh in on the decisions that will impact Maine, the nation and all who live here. If you have any questions on this or other topics, or have concerns I can help you with, please reach out. I am available at [email protected] It is an honor to serve our community.

Rep. Shawn A. Babine is serving in his first term in the Maine House of Representatives, representing the coastal region of Scarborough. He serves on the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Innovation Development Economic Activity and Commerce.

