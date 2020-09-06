How dare President Trump run his campaign based on “Law and Order,” when he himself constantly flouts the laws?
Law? Let’s just look at the recent Republican National Convention, where Trump decided he didn’t need to follow the Hatch Act, the law that forbids federal employees from engaging in partisan political activities. Trump knew that was the law, and yet directed federal employees to use the White House and federal buildings for his campaign during the convention.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made his support speech at the RNC from Israel, while doing official government work. Pompeo (and Trump) were informed of the conflict with the law, but chose to proceed anyway.
Trump started off his presidency by declaring that even if he shot someone in the middle of NYC’s 5th Avenue, nobody would stop him, nor would he be punished. That told us right from the beginning that Trump does not believe that he needs to follow the law, and furthermore he would not be punished. That initial statement set his approach to his presidency: He didn’t need to abide by laws.
Order? Trump delights in mocking order. He leads our country in constant chaos, leaving American citizens to fear when the next strike of confusion will hit.
We must not allow this president to campaign under “Law and Order.” He doesn’t believe in, or understand, Law and Order, only power (his).
Lynne Beasley
Cape Elizabeth
