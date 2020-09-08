SATURDAY

Take-out harvest supper, featuring corned beef, potatoes, carrots, cabbage, turnip, bread and apple or pumpkin pie. 5 to 6:30 p.m. Lovell United Church of Christ, 1174 Main St., Lovell. $10. All proceeds benefit the work of the Lovell United Church of Christ.

Roasted turkey dinner, including roasted turkey, green beans, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, bread, cranberry sauce, and cake. 4:30-6 p.m. Highland Lake Grange Hall, Route 302 and Hardy Road, Westbrook. $10. This is a curbside pick-up meal. Please have the exact amount for orders. 233-7119.

