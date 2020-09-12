Is it possible to “waste” your vote even under ranked-choice voting?
Why, yes, it is!
Under RCV, you rank your preference of candidates by how well each candidate’s positions align with your priorities. For example, if Medicare for All is important to you, you would rank Lisa Savage first, because she supports Medicare for All, and you might rank Sara Gideon second because she opposes Medicare for All, but does support the inferior and costly Obamacare. Lisa Savage is the independent/Green candidate in Maine’s race for the U.S. Senate seat.
Nevertheless, all of that television advertising might induce you to vote first for the candidate who advertised the most or whose ads were the cleverest or who you think has the best chance of winning or who belongs to the right political party. Voting that way won’t get you any closer to Medicare for All. That’s how you can waste your vote under RCV.
So don’t waste your vote on a major party candidate unless you like the way things are now. If you want life to be better, vote Lisa first!
Brandon Marx
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Another View: Trump’s sales pitch undercuts science
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Where have all the ‘stellar’ Trump businesses gone?
-
Opinion
Commentary: Why we are obsessed with gender reveal parties gone bad
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Sounds like Trump willing to buy election win
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 12
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.