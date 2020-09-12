It did not come as a surprise to read in the Press Herald on Sept. 9 that President Trump said he’s prepared to use his own money and spend “whatever it takes” to win a second term in the White House.
It sure sounds to me like he’s willing to buy the election. A very sad expression on his part.
Jerry Angier
Scarborough
