It did not come as a surprise to read in the Press Herald on Sept. 9 that President Trump said he’s prepared to use his own money and spend “whatever it takes” to win a second term in the White House.

It sure sounds to me like he’s willing to buy the election. A very sad expression on his part.

Jerry Angier
Scarborough

