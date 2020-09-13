BRUNSWICK — The 126-year-old Lincoln Building at 90 Maine St. has been sold to a group of investors.

The building houses Portland Pie Co., Aki Japanese Cuisine, Mytie Lounge, Hatch, Fiore Artisan Olive Oils & Vinegar, Nest Furniture Store and Hatch on Maine, as well as 14 offices and a large residential unit.

Dave Holman, one of the buyers, is a Brunswick-based investor and real estate broker. Holman said a group of 22 people, a mix of friends and family, invested in the purchase. Most of the investors are local or from Maine, he said.

The sale closed on Sept. 9. Holman declined to say how much investors paid former owner Bill Moore for the 26,190-square-foot building. Moore purchased the building for $1.53 million in December 2010, according to assessing records.

“It’s the first time it’s changed hands in 10 years and we’re excited to work with the current tenants and make the Maine Street an increasingly vibrant place in tough times,” Holman said Friday.

Holman said one of his first goals is to improve the energy efficiency of the building. He said he will investigate solar energy options.

“I think Dave will be a really good owner for the building,” Moore said of Holman.

Moore, of Brunswick, said he’s received three our four inquiries about the property each year, even though it wasn’t listed for sale. This spring, Moore reached out to Holman, who gave him an offer that enticed him to sell.

Holman said he feels positive about the long-term future of Brunswick and jumped at the opportunity to buy the historic building.

“While I think it could be a long hard time in the next two years probably economically and certainly medically with the coronavirus, I think the businesses in Brunswick have proved very adaptable,” he said.

The Brunswick Downtown Association worked with Moore, the former owner, on several grants that allowed Moore to make improvements to the outside of the building in 2014-15, according to Deb King, the downtown association’s executive director.

“That’s primo space in downtown Brunswick and we’re always getting calls about, ‘Is there anything available downtown?'” King said. “It’s sort of a weird position saying, ‘Unfortunately there isn’t, but fortunately there isn’t.’ We do have a full downtown.”

Holman said the Lincoln Building, built in 1894, was in great shape. The strength of the tenants and diversity of tenants also drew the investors, he said.

Tina Sigri, a co-owner of Aki Japanese Cuisine at 94 Maine St., said she hopes new ownership will be positive. The restaurant has been a tenant for nearly a decade.

It is a challenging time for restaurants that have seen business drop during the pandemic, “so we’re hoping (Holman) will be willing to work with us through this craziness,” Sigri said.

Holman said he wants to work with tenants and see their businesses succeed.

“I feel very responsible to the community to work with the town and all the neighbors in Brunswick to keep Maine Street a really wonderful place to shop, to browse, to eat and I really believe in small businesses and entrepreneurs who make Brunswick such a great place,” Holman said. “We’re excited to work with the existing group of tenants and we just want to make the building as good as it can be for people to work and live downtown.”

