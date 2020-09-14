Mid Coast Hospital’s 27th Annual Golf Fore! Health Classic on September 9 raised more than $42,000 to support Mid Coast Hospital’s Center for Community Health & Wellness.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, certain changes were made to this year’s festivities to maximize the health and safety of attendees and staff. The tournament at the Brunswick Golf Club drew 20 teams with 80 players who golfed at staggered tee times.

“Each year, I am amazed at the incredible generosity and support displayed at our annual golf tournament, but the success of this year’s event in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic is truly incredible,” said Randee Reynolds, vice president for Community Health at Mid Coast–Parkview Health, in a statement. “We are so appreciative for the hard work of our dedicated staff members and volunteers, which allowed the tournament to be executed safely this year, and for the ongoing loyalty of our local business sponsors, community members, and Mid Coast–Parkview Health board members, even in these unprecedented times.”

The funds raised through the golf tournament will allow the Mid Coast Center for Community Health & Wellness to further expand its programming, which aims to build a healthier community through providing wellness education, resources and preventative care. Programs offered by the Center focus on cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation, medical exercise, weight loss, stress reduction, tobacco cessation, and healthy eating. The Center also offers clinical care, workshops, support groups, literature, and online resources on an array of important issues for all ages, including mental health.

“The support for Community Health & Wellness is even more essential this year as Mid Coast–Parkview Health continues to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Reynolds. “During this pandemic, the Community Health & Wellness team has taken on the essential tasks of educating community members on COVID-19, staffing and maintaining the Mid Coast Hospital COVID-19 Information Line, and facilitating COVID-19 testing for patients and community members. Once again, we thank the community and the golf tournament players and sponsors for the support of these efforts.”

