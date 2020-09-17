EDMUNDS — A 19-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Edmunds, state police said.
Meghan McPhail of Whiting died from injuries she suffered in the crash Wednesday evening on Route 1, troopers said.
The crash is under investigation and state police say speed, alcohol and fatigue are possible factors in the crash. McPhail was not wearing a seat belt, investigators said.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Nation & World
Health-care workers make up 1 in 7 COVID-19 cases recorded globally, WHO says
-
Nation & World
Greek minister: 5,000 move into new refugee camp on Lesbos
-
Nation & World
Lightning storm, easterly wind: How the wildfires got so bad
-
Local & State
Teenage driver dies in crash in Down East Maine
-
Nation & World
Roughly 7 in 10 Americans think the nation is on the wrong track, AP poll finds