City officials formally introduced Portland’s newest park on Friday.
Tentatively named Park at Amethyst, the city’s 67th public park is located on the eastern waterfront between Ocean Gateway and the Fore Points Marina. The 1.5-acre parcel will provide direct access to fishing, community boating, trails and seating. It also has space where residents, visitors and workers can gather for events, food and programs.
The site was formerly used for the St. Lawrence and Atlantic Railroad’s transAtlantic grain operations, a lay-down area for Bath Iron Works and more recently as parking. Sail Maine continues to operate its sailing school on the site, which has been improved with features to better absorb stormwater runoff while providing wildlife habitat. The roughly $175,000 project was done by Seabreeze Property Services.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics notebook: Recent history suggest series is far from over
-
New England Patriots
Patriots notebook: Edelman, Harry listed as questionable
-
Nation & World
White House, Congress reach agreement on short-term spending bill to avert October shutdown
-
Sports
Sports Digest: Djokovic overcomes challenge at Italian Open
-
Local & State
Portland opens new waterfront park
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.