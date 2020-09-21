Ryan Montbleau

9 p.m. Friday. Jonathan’s, 92 Bourne Lane, Ogunquit, $27.50 to $68.50. jonathansogunquit.com

Singer-songwriter Ryan Montbleau released his first album in 2002 and several have followed. The Massachusetts native has been a touring machine for years, often playing more than 200 shows annually. The pandemic has slowed him down, but did not stopped him completely. Some smaller shows have been happening including this weekend at Jonathan’s. The 7 p.m. performance is sold out but you can still grab tix to the 9 p.m. show. “I Was Just Leaving,” “Bright Side” and “75 and Sunny” are among Montbleau’s most well-known tunes.

Viva, Brit Martin, Suzie Assam, Sydney and S6ef

8 p.m. Saturday. Live stream from Portland House of Music, donations accepted. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Here’s a chance to stream a performance by five local women live from Portland House of Music. It’s almost like a virtual mini Lilith Fair and you’ll hear pop, R&B, singer-songwriter, jazz, pop and soul tunes. What’s more, local arts supporter Mary Allen Lindemann will match all donations made during the stream up to $10,000, all of which will go toward keeping Portland House of Music open.

Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain

1 p.m. Sunday. Bridgton Twin Drive-In, 383 Portland Road, Bridgton, $50 per vehicle (maximum 5 people). denmarkarts.org

Denmark Arts presents their final drive-in show of the season at Bridgton Twin Drive-In. Roll on up and spend the afternoon hearing tunes from Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain. You’ll tap your toes to classic, contemporary and outlaw country with a side of rock, blues and swing. Allen is a Maine Country Music Association award-winning vocalist, and he and the band shine with tunes by the likes of The Eagles, Steve Earle, Brad Paisley and Chris Stapleton among others. Yee Haw!

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: