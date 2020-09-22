GORHAM – Merle E. Dyer Jr., 84, of Maple Drive died Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Barron Center with his family by his side after a long battle with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Merle was born in Portland, Maine on August 26, 1936 the son of the late Merle Sr. and Hilda (Nystrom) Dyer. He attended Portland schools. He joined the Army National Guard during the Korean War. He worked for the City of Portland from which he retired.

On June 20, 1956, Merle married Jeannette Gallagher. Together, over the next 64 years they raised their three children, Christine, Kelly and Richard. They were well known in the Portland community and everyone knew who they were when they drove by with their “MJ Dyer” license plate.

Merle loved his family and spending time with all of them, sharing memories and reminiscing about the “old days”. Merle loved spending time with his family. Whether it was spending the weekend at Sebago Lake State Park, renting a cabin in the White Mountains, or camping on several Maine lakes. He also enjoyed taking his wife to Old Orchard Beach for Sunday drives. He was well known as a Mall walker. He enjoyed watching the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots with his wife.

Merle was predeceased by his parents, brother John Dyer and sister, Pearl Hayward. He is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Jeannette Gallagher Dyer, daughter Christine Dyer Robertson and her husband John of Westbrook, Kelly Dyer Pemberton and her husband Steve of Scarborough and son Richard and his wife, Heidi Jardine Dyer of Scarborough; five grandchildren, Jennifer Robertson, Victoria Robertson, Eric Pemberton, Austin Pemberton and Nolan Dyer as well as his two great grandsons, Zachary Welch and Lucas Yankowsky.

Visiting hours celebrating Merle’s life, will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at A.T. Hutchins, 660 Brighton Avenue, Portland. For safety of everyone in attendance, and following state mandate guidelines, everyone must wear a mask.

We would like to thank the staff at the Barron Center and Maine Medical Center for the care they provided.

To share an online condolences, please visit www.athutchins.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Merle’s honor to: Alzheimer’s Association online at act.alz.org.

