President Trump believes that the American people “can’t handle the truth.” He lies about COVID-19 to prevent us from panicking.
Talk about the nanny state!
Jonathan W. Robbins
Whitefield
Send questions/comments to the editors.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Sports
Gale Sayers, Bears Hall of Fame running back, dies at 77
-
Southern Forecaster
Three vy for 2 seats on Scarborough school board
-
Lakes Region Weekly
NG library may remain closed until July 2021
-
Times Record
Poppy Arford, Maine House 49
-
Business
Cumberland County launches forgivable loan program for small businesses
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.