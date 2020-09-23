Ruth Bader Ginsburg has passed away. We have lost a woman of enormous stature, character and contribution in who she was and what she accomplished and the incredible roll model she was and is for so many of us.

Now is the time for all of us to mourn the loss of someone who was so respected, admired, emulated and loved by so many. And now is the time to celebrate her life of tremendous accomplishments, gifts and example.

This time of mourning and remembering is especially needed for her family, friends, her colleagues who have served with her on the Supreme Court and all who have been touched by her contributions and personal connections.

Any other consideration, including filling her now-vacant seat on the Supreme Court, should not be entertained during this time of mourning, reflection and remembrance. As Ruth Bader Ginsburg herself requested, in one of her last statements, “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

May this final request be honored as we honor and remember her for all she represents to so many and for all she has given to all of us.

Harold Otte

Cumberland

