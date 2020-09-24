Out-of-state powers are abusing Maine to assassinate the character of our national treasure, Republican Sen. Susan Collins. On Aug. 26, the Federal Election Commission reported that Democrat Sara Gideon received over 87 percent of her fundraising from out of state. Only 12.8 percent was from Maine. Does Maine deserve 12.8 percent representation? Maine loses if the out-of-state smear succeeds.

For seven years Susan Collins has been named “most bipartisan senator.” She is the primary sponsor of 38 bills that have passed. (Compare that to four for Sen. Kamala Harris.) She is the 12th most senior senator and sits on the nation’s most important committees, Appropriations and Armed Services, and many subcommittees. She has never missed a roll call vote. Her support of BIW and leadership on COVID relief, aiding 27,000 Maine businesses, are just two examples.

Susan Collins is the exact type of ethical, brave and gracious leader who Maine and the nation deserve.

George Lawson

Gorham

