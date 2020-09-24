Social media accounts

Facebook: Rep. Seth Berry

Twitter: @sethberry

Instagram: sethberry207

Occupation:

Vice president, Kennebec River Biosciences

Education:

MA, Columbia University; BA, Brown University

Community Organizations:

Success by Six Advisory Council, Midcoast United Way

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Boating, gardening, poultry, home DIY

Family status:

Married to Adelaida Gaviria since 1996, two sons ages 18 and 16.

Years in the Legislature: 12

Committee assignments (if elected):

Hope to again be House chair of Energy, Utilities and Technology; perhaps Ethics and/or Rules Committees. Also to continue as co-chair of nonpartisan Broadband Caucus to continue our push for rural internet access and to continue on Energy Working Group of Maine Climate Council.

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

Not perfect, but hard to argue with the lowest infection rates and the fastest economic recovery. I’d hoped to go back to fix unemployment and finish our work, but we did not get Republican consent.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Close loopholes, undo LePage’s unpaid-for tax shift, and restore the wealth tax Maine voters approved in 2016. If our state budget an tax code were Swiss cheese, it would have more holes than cheese.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

They used to say “all politics is local.” We’ve forgotten that, and it’s too bad. Knowing the people I work for is what lets me do the job and know how well I did. I carry their stories with me.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

We have made great strides on climate crisis and I’m proud of it, but it is not enough. I want our kids and grandkids to have a livable planet. We are quickly running out of time to give them that.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

I’m the only candidate I know who took the Pro-Truth Pledge, to crowdsource fact-checks of every word I say. Speaker Gideon eliminated “the aisle,” and I will seek to keep mixed, nonpartisan seating.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

To switch to EVs and heat pumps, consumers must know they can afford and depend 100% on the monopoly electric grid. Consumer owned utilities serve 1 in 3 Americans, and should serve all of Maine.

