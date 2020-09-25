I am please to endorse the candidacy of Heather Abbott to serve on the Yarmouth Town Council.

I have known Heather for several years, as a energetic, effective advocate for the community, and a tireless and gifted social media communicator of nonpartisan matters important to our citizens.

Heather will add a calm, collaborative approach to the council and will be a welcome voice, particularly for young residents and other underrepresented populations in Yarmouth. As a mother of two young children and the wife of a Yarmouth elementary school teacher, she is extremely interested and knowledgeable about educational policy and funding, issues that will play prominent roles in the coming days.

I hope you, too, will support Heather for this position.

Janice Cooper
Democratic state representative
Yarmouth

