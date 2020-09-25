I am please to endorse the candidacy of Heather Abbott to serve on the Yarmouth Town Council.
I have known Heather for several years, as a energetic, effective advocate for the community, and a tireless and gifted social media communicator of nonpartisan matters important to our citizens.
Heather will add a calm, collaborative approach to the council and will be a welcome voice, particularly for young residents and other underrepresented populations in Yarmouth. As a mother of two young children and the wife of a Yarmouth elementary school teacher, she is extremely interested and knowledgeable about educational policy and funding, issues that will play prominent roles in the coming days.
I hope you, too, will support Heather for this position.
Janice Cooper
Democratic state representative
Yarmouth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Inside New Gloucester: Sept. 25
-
The Forecaster
Letter: Support for candidate forum, Horch in Brunswick
-
Scarborough Leader
Red Cross calls for new volunteers to support disaster relief
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Sept. 25
-
Opinion
Commentary: Ruth Bader Ginsburg modeled the practice of anti-cancel culture
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.