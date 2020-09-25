In a time of crisis, important things fade and critical things become clear. Take the upcoming presidential election. Important issues are on the table that the people of the United States of America will decide. But there is one critical issue – a matter of life and death. Will we continue to kill our unborn children, 50 million since 1973, or will we stop?
The choice between the candidates is clear. Joe Biden, a Democrat, is in favor of abortion. President Trump, a Republican, is in favor of letting the children live. I said “letting them live” because a child in his or her mother’s womb is alive! The baby takes nourishment, grows, hears, feels pain and responds to stimuli. The only way that child will not continue to be alive is to have his or her life snatched away.
I plead with you – let the children live!
Michael Whitney
Bath
