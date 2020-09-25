Democrat Henry Ingwersen was elected to the Maine House in 2018, getting more votes than Janet Mills in District 10, with good reason.

He campaigned the old-fashioned way: by knocking on doors and getting to know people. In fact, my mother even said, as he walked up her driveway one time, “Here comes Henry again.” The people of this district, which includes Dayton, Arundel and part of Lyman, need someone in Augusta with that same neighborly approach.

Rep. Ingwersen spent his career working as an elementary school teacher and has deep roots in our community. He doesn’t advocate for outside interests. In fact, he ignores them completely and focuses on kitchen-table issues that matter right now: property tax relief, education and (to me as an avid ATV-er) protecting our public land.

I am proud to have someone like Rep. Ingwersen represent me in Augusta, and I know he will be an independent voice for what’s right.

Tom Letourneau

Dayton

