Drinkware is an opportunity to add some art to your everyday. Combining function with a fancy form, these Maine-made goods could also be the perfect gift for the person who has you stumped.

Beaker mug by C&M Ceramics. Beaker mugs are for true hot beverage aficionados because often they are a little bigger (this one holds 14 oz.), the design is insulating and as Portland-basedcreator Meg Walsh describes it, the large opening allows you to “immerse yourself in the aroma of whatever you’re brewing.” Mariner Beaker Mug is $48 at cmceramicstudio.com

Travel mug by AP Curiosities. Brooke Hoerner is a Bowdoinham-based jeweler and ceramicist who draws inspiration from nature. Her creations are lighthearted and often populated by little animals. TheHowling Wolf line was created this year to “remind you that although we might be quarantined, our packs are not far away.” These mugs stack and can also be purchased without a lid. Howling Wolf Travel Cup with Lid is $36 at apcuriosities.com

Collins glasses by Akakpo Design Group. All of Ebenezer Akakpo’s designs for jewelry, glassware and tableware incorporate adinkra, traditional symbols used in fabrics and pottery in Ghana, where Akakpo was born. Shown here are “Endurance” in orange, there are eight other symbols and colors in the line to personalize a set. Tall Skinny Glasses are $15 a piece at akakpo.com

Rocks glasses by Erin Flett. Almost everything that designer Erin Flett creates —tote bags, throw pillows, tea towels and more—are soft and carry her bright, hand-drawn patterns. Her glassware line, including juice and drinking glasses, is an exception in texture, but not in color. Flett and Akakpo’s studios are both based out of the Dana Warp Mill in Westbrook. Square Cocktail Glass Set is $54 at erinflett.com

Decanter by Tandem Glass. Nothing ties a tablescape together like a striking water pitcher or wine decanter. Tandem Glass in Dresden Mills is the work of artists Terrill Waldman and Charlie Jenkins. Their stunning, delicate Giraffe pitcher would be a conversation piece, but this sturdy, 8” high Space Pitcher has unique, everyday appeal. Available in blue, gold and multi-color. Space Pitcher is $280 at tandemglass.com

