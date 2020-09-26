Re: “Our View: President Trump fails to acknowledge suffering caused by COVID” (Sept. 23):

If the current U.S. population is 331 million and the admittedly tragic loss of lives because of the COVID-19 virus is 200,000, isn’t that just .0006 percent of the population? Six people in 10,000?

Aren’t you exaggerating your point just a bit?

To be fair, you should state some other fatality rates. Like that of abortions. There were 862,000 abortions in the U.S. in 2017 (according to the Guttmacher Institute). That was 26 innocents in 10,000. And they had no choice.

Tom Nezwek

Windham

