Adding insult to the injury of this 2020 season were the occasional highlights of that outfielder for the Los Angeles Dodgers. It seems that every time Boston experienced an especially egregious loss, there were scenes of Mookie Betts hitting a clutch homer, or shining in right field.

Betts, who was traded by the Red Sox because he was set to become a free agent after this season, and his Dodgers are headed to the playoffs with the best record in the majors. Boston finishes Sunday, the last day of the regular season.

But, please, we’re not going to blame the Betts trade for all this, are we?

Betts obviously had more support in L.A. Just look at left fielder, A.J. Pollock, who recorded an .836 OPS with 14 homers. Boston’s left fielder, Andrew Benintendi, lasted only 14 games and had a.442 OPS with no homers before being shelved by a rib injury.

And talk about pitching. The Dodgers lead the majors with a 3.02 ERA, with three starters under 3.00. Boston is dead last in ERA at 5.75, with Nathan Eovaldi (3.72) the only starter under 4.00.

Pitching problems began early for the Red Sox and were never rectified, shining a light on Boston’s lack of depth.

David Price was included in the Betts deal in February. Then Chris Sale went down, requiring Tommy John surgery, followed by the news that Eduardo Rodriquez would be late for the restarted training camp this summer because he had COVID-19. Still, Boston seemed like it might be OK.

“You’re never comfortable with (starting pitching),” Red Sox Manager Ron Roenicke said at the time. “Certainly, when I talk about our loss of a couple guys, it makes a big difference. Trade David (Price), and as I said, you lose Chris (Sale). Eddie, we know will be back; just a question of when. But anytime you lose that many starting pitchers, it’s hard to replace those guys.”

So true, but the news worsened when Rodriguez developed myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and was shut down for the season. (Recently, Rodriquez was cleared to begin physical activities to get ready for 2021.)

Instead, Boston’s rotation was headed by Eovaldi, followed by free agent Martin Perez, Ryan Weber and fill in the blanks.

Weber’s ERA was 7.11 in five starts. After a rough Weber outing in late July, Roenicke’s response was telling:

“Who do we have that we can say we’re going to put in that’s going to be better than Ryan?” Roenicke said.

Perez recovered from a couple stinkers. He shined Sept. 18 with six scoreless innings against the Yankees, but ended his season with a dud (four innings, six runs against Baltimore, bumping his ERA from 3.88 to 4.50).

There is hope for next year, depending on the health of Rodriguez and Sale, who could front a rotation with Eovaldi and Perez.

Boston’s pitching depth is thin, but Tanner Houck has shown promise (no earned runs in his first two starts), and there are encouraging reports about Bryan Mata at the alternate training site in Pawtucket.

Nick Pivetta, obtained from Philadelphia in the Brandon Workman and Heath Hembree trade, gives Boston some depth, but it will need more – one of many items on Chaim Bloom’s to-do list.

As for the bullpen, it needs an overhaul, including a reliable closer. That may be Bloom’s biggest challenge.

The offensive needs are not as great, assuming Benintendi and designated hitter J.D. Martinez bounce back. Martinez is batting .218 with six home runs and a .681 OPS.

“I’ve (stunk). I haven’t been very good,” said Martinez, who believes his issues are fixable.

“I have my checklist. I know the things I want to work on. It’s just getting back to the lab.”

There are no signs that the Red Sox will try to re-sign Jackie Bradley Jr., although the reason for not trading him by the July 31 deadline remains a mystery. Bradley delivers grade-A defense and occasional offense (.786 OPS, six homers). Bloom will need to sign him or trade for someone else, or gamble on prospect Jarren Duran – who played 82 games with the Sea Dogs in 2019, and was in the development camp this summer.

First baseman Bobby Dalbec has made a splash (.964 OPS, seven home runs in 21 games). Michael Chavis made a splash last year. Now both might be vying for a starting spot in 2021.

The offensive bright spot has been right fielder Alex Verdugo, acquired in the Betts trade. And while unfair comparisons to Betts will be made, Verdugo, 24, has shined with a .315 average, an .858 OPS and six home runs, along with a league-leading seven outfield assists.

“The competitor in me wants more,” Verdugo said.” I see things that I think I can get better at, whether it’s stealing more bases; whether it’s hitting for a little bit more power.”

Besides pitching, Bloom’s biggest decision is likely his manager. Roenicke, promoted to replace the fired Alex Cora, was put in charge of a disastrous team; 2020 is not his fault. But his contract is up, and Bloom will likely want his own man in charge.

Goodbye to baseball in Boston for 2020. It is not a fond farewell.

