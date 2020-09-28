Fifteen students from Bath Middle School were published in the third volume of Findings from the Field, a middle school journal of ecological and environmental scientific investigations produced by the Gulf of Maine Research Institute. Students pursued authentic scientific inquiries using data they collected in the field, and their contributions underwent a process of peer and editorial board review before publication.

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 4:30-5:30 pm., the Gulf of Maine Research Institute will explore and discuss the research and observations published in the new volume at their Virtual Science Café event.

